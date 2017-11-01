Search underway for another dog lost at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another dog has gone missing from Tampa International Airport, according to Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County.

They’re asking residents to be on the lookout for “Apple.”

The dog, who is microchipped, disappeared Wednesday morning after she was given to her owner at a cargo facility Wednesday morning. Officials say she ran out of her crate.

Apple is approximately 19 lbs and 14″ at the withers. She is black with white and gold markings.

If you see Apple, please call 480-390-3496.

