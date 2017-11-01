Search underway for another dog lost at Tampa International Airport

By Published:
Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another dog has gone missing from Tampa International Airport, according to Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County.

They’re asking residents to be on the lookout for “Apple.”

The dog, who is microchipped, disappeared Wednesday morning after she was given to her owner at a cargo facility Wednesday morning.  Officials say she ran out of her crate.

Apple is approximately 19 lbs and 14″ at the withers. She is black with white and gold markings.

If you see Apple, please call 480-390-3496.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s