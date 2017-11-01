Palm Harbor father arrested for not telling doctors about baby’s head injury

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man is facing a child neglect charge after deputies say he failed to tell doctors that his baby fell off a table.

Investigators say the child’s father, 24-year-old Joseph Lusardi, called 911 on October 20 to report the child suffering seizure-like symptoms. The child was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and was released the next day after being treated for what doctors thought was acid reflux.

On October 22, deputies say the baby’s 19-year-old mother brought the child to After Hours Pediatric Urgent Care in Palm Harbor because the baby was vomiting and was not eating normally. The child was then readmitted to the hospital.

According to detectives, Lusardi told the mother the next day that the baby had fallen off a table while strapped into a car seat on October 20. The mother immediately told staff at the hospital, who ordered a CT scan for the child.

After doctors confirmed the baby suffered from hemorrhaging on the brain and a skull fracture, the child was taken to All Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Lusardi later admitted to deputies he withheld information about the baby’s fall because he was scared.

Detectives arrested him on Tuesday night and took him to the Pinellas County Jail. He faces one count of neglect of a child.

The baby is still at All Children’s Hospital.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: