Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach opens for 31st season

By Published:

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center is back this year with the arrival of “Manatee Awareness Month.”

This year, the center will feature some new upgrades, including:

  • An expanded deck outside the gift shop
  • A new-and-improved 900-foot Tidal Flat Walkway.
  • A 1.4-mile trail that loops to a 50-foot-high observation tower with spectacular views of Tampa Bay.
  • Visitors can enjoy meeting the stingrays– and even touch them (gently) as they glide past in the water.

“We’re proud to be the showcase for Tampa Electric’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “The more than 5 million visitors we have welcomed since 1986 prove that you really can have fun while learning about the natural treasures of Florida.”

For the past 30 years, manatees have been gathering in the clean, warm water discharge canal of Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station to find refuge from the cold.

The Viewing Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, from November 1 through April 15, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. The facility closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The center is located on at 6990 Dickman Road in Apollo Beach.

Parking and admission are free. For more information, visit at http://www.tampaelectric.com/manatee or call 813-228-4289.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s