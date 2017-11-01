Man with gun at Orlando Int. Airport intended to kill wife, police say

WESH Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – An armed man arrested at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night was there “with the intent to kill his wife,” police said.

William Schultz, 49, was arrested at the airport after police received information from the Atlanta Police Department that he may be armed and in the airport.

Atlanta police provided Orlando officers with a photo of Schultz and he was found a short time later.

Police said Schultz’s wife had been out of town when her husband began sending her text messages that specifically threatened her life. In the text messages, Schultz said he would be waiting for her at Orlando International Airport.

The threats prompted Schultz’s wife to change her travel plans and not fly into Orlando.

Schutlz had a 9mm handgun holstered in his waistband and a marijuana in his pocket when he was arrested, police said.

He was charged with aggravated stalking with a firearm, carrying a firearm in a place prohibited by law, and possession of cannabis. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

