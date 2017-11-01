Man sought for using counterfeit bills at Clearwater Walgreens

By Published:
Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The man pictured is accused of using counterfeit bills at a Clearwater Walgreens on October 24.

Clearwater police said he was able to buy a Visa gift card and two bags of candy with three counterfeit $100 bills. He’s accused of using counterfeit money at another Walgreens on the same day.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s