Man sought for using counterfeit bills at Clearwater Walgreens

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The man pictured is accused of using counterfeit bills at a Clearwater Walgreens on October 24.
Clearwater police said he was able to buy a Visa gift card and two bags of candy with three counterfeit $100 bills. He’s accused of using counterfeit money at another Walgreens on the same day.
If you recognize the suspect, please call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.
