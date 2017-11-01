Here’s where to find Obamacare navigators in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The fifth annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act started Wednesday, but the process won’t be as easy to navigate this time around.

The Trump administration has cut the enrollment period in half and pulled the plug on most Obamacare outreach and advertising. They even scaled back on counselors to help consumers navigate the process.

Fortunately, there are navigators available to help Pinellas County residents find a health package that best suits their needs.

The county has partnered with libraries and neighborhood family centers to host enrollment events on the following dates at the following locations:

Saturday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Petersburg Main Library, 3745 9th Ave. N

Noon – 4 p.m., Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.

Saturday, Nov 11

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pinellas County Human Services (St. Petersburg), 647 1st Ave. N.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pinellas County Human Services (Clearwater), 2189 Cleveland St., Ste. 230

Saturday, Nov. 18

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Petersburg Main Library, 3745 9th Ave. N

Noon – 4 p.m. Clearwater Main Library 100 N., Osceola Ave.

Navigators are there to help residents explore their options, determine eligibility for sliding-scale subsidies and tax credits, review free or low-cost programs for which they may qualify and receive referrals to alternative medicare.

For a full schedule of events and to make an appointment with a Navigator, call (727) 464-8411 or visit pinellascounty.org/navigators.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: