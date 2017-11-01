Help name Sumter County’s new K9 puppy

Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMPTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants your help naming their newest member on the force.

The new K9 is a 16-week old male Bloodhound puppy from Mayo Correctional Institute.

Over the next 9 to12 months, he will go through extensive training learning tracking and scent detection before joining the unit’s other Bloodhounds, Dallas and Libby, on the trail.

You can comment, private message or email your name choice to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook until Friday, November 10. The office will announce the winning name on Wednesday, November 15.

