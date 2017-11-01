Grooming Guide to No Shave November

November is widely recognized as the month when men rock ruggedly handsome facial hair — all in an effort to raise awareness and funds to promote men’s health initiatives. The fellas from Dude Approved filled us in on all the hairy details on Wahl’s support of ZERO, which is fighting to end prostate cancer with the Grow & Give campaign throughout the month of November. It encourages guys to beard up and then get their friends and family to donate to their facial hair growing efforts. To learn more or to get involved, visit zerocancer.org.
