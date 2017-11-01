FHP searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at 25th Street North at 54th Avenue North.

According to FHP, they are searching for a red or gold SUV similar to a Ford Edge.

