Federal prosecutors in New York file terrorism charges against bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov

(WFLA) – Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the New York City bike path attack with Tampa ties, has been charged.

According to NBC News Investigations, Saipov is charged with one count of material support to a terrorist organization and violence of motor vehicle, according to court documents provided to NBC.

According to documents, Saipov said he was inspired to carry out the attack by ISIS videos he watched on his cell phone.

Saipov allegedly said he began planning the attack approximately two months ago.

The FBI reports he had 90 videos that contained ISIS-related propaganda on his cell phone, according to NBC News.

NBC has reported the following:

According to the criminal complaint filed against Sayfullo Saipov he told the FBI in his interviews that:

– He allegedly said his intention was to drive the truck and strike pedestrians in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and then proceed to the Brooklyn Bridge, where he would continue to strike pedestrians.

– He allegedly said he wanted to kill as many people as he could.

– He allegedly said he wanted to display ISIS flags in the front and back of the truck during the attack, but according to the FBI, “decided against it because he did not want to draw attention to himself.”

– The FBI says that during his interview with law enforcement AFTER verbally waiving his Miranda rights, he said that he felt good about what he had done and requested to display an ISIS flag in his hospital room.

– The FBI says that they searched his phones and found approximately 90 videos many of which contain ISIS related propaganda and 3,800 images of which many appeared to the FBI to be ISIS propaganda.

– The FBI says that on top of the note found in the car they found two cell phones and a stun gun.