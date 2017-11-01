2nd person of interest in NYC attack who lived in Tampa was located

NEW YORK (WFLA) – The FBI released a wanted poster for a second person of interest in Tuesday’s NYC bike path attack that left eight people dead and 12 injured.

About an hour after it was released, the FBI and NYPD located Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, an Uzbek national. He was not named a suspect, but the FBI was looking for him. No other information was immediately released.

Kadirov has a listed Tampa address at an apartment complex on Wexford Park Drive. News Channel 8 is working to confirm if Kadirov currently lives at this address or when he lived there.

Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with one count of material support to a terrorist organization and violence of motor vehicle, according to court documents provided to NBC.

Anyone with information on Kadirov or the attack is asked to call the FBI’s tips hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or call the Tampa FBI office at 813-253-1000.

Saipov allegedly said he began planning the attack approximately two months ago.

The FBI reports he had 90 videos that contained ISIS-related propaganda on his cell phone, according to NBC News.

