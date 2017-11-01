Detectives investigating Polk County Jail inmate’s death

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate a week after she was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail.

Deputies say 29-year-old Shamirah Johnson died Tuesday at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Johnson was arrested on October 24 on a Lakeland police warrant and was being held in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson’s blood pressure was measured to be borderline high when she was booked into the jail. She was placed under medical care and had her blood pressure monitored twice a day.

Johnson was taken to the jail infirmary on Monday after she complained about not feeling well with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. Later that day, deputies say jail medical staff made the decision to admit her to LRHMC because she wasn’t improving.

Investigators say Johnson was pronounced dead at the medical center shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. An autopsy is being scheduled to determine what caused her death.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson had been in the Polk County Jail on 10 prior occasions from 2001 to 2017. They say her criminal history includes five misdemeanors, 9 felonies and 11 counts of violation of probation.

