Backpack contents lead to child porn charges for Pasco school employee

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County transportation department employee was arrested Tuesday for child pornography.

Court documents said the 34-year-old used a Kik account with the username “Routemeup” and identified himself as William Snyder.

Officials engaged the app user and received a video from user “Routemeup” on February 16, 2016 of a small child being raped. The IP address was traced to William Napolitano’s home in New Port Richey.

On October 31, 2017, officials went to Napolitano’s address and found an iPhone hidden in the couch cushions. Court documents said Napolitano wouldn’t open the phone for them but admitted he used the username “Routemeup” on the Kik app.

Court documents said officials found a backpack containing a laptop, lube, a male enhancement device, a screwdriver and baby wipes. Officlas said the laptop contained 40 images of child porn and 5 videos.

Officlas determined Napolitano has a roommate with two young twin boys, who are at the home on some weekends. Napolitano also has three young nieces of his own.

Pasco County Schools said Napolitano is on leave from his duties.

Napolitano was arrested and bonded out of Orient Jail in Tampa Wednesday morning. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Ryan Huges for updates.