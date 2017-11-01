Backpack contents lead to child porn charges for Pasco school employee

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County transportation department employee was arrested Tuesday for child pornography.

Court documents said the 34-year-old used a Kik account with the username “Routemeup” and identified himself as William Snyder.

Officials engaged the app user and received a video from user “Routemeup” on February 16, 2016 of a small child being raped. The IP address was traced to William Napolitano’s home in New Port Richey.

On October 31, 2017, officials went to Napolitano’s address and found an iPhone hidden in the couch cushions. Court documents said Napolitano wouldn’t open the phone for them but admitted he used the username “Routemeup” on the Kik app.

Court documents said officials found a backpack containing a laptop, lube, a male enhancement device, a screwdriver and baby wipes. Officlas said the laptop contained 40 images of child porn and 5 videos.

Officlas determined Napolitano has a roommate with two young twin boys, who are at the home on some weekends. Napolitano also has three young nieces of his own.

Pasco County Schools said Napolitano is on leave from his duties.

Napolitano was arrested and bonded out of Orient Jail in Tampa Wednesday morning. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Ryan Huges for updates.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s