Actress, entrepreneur Rhonda Shear recalls sex harassment in Hollywood in new book

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The #MeToo movement is not slowing down, with more accusations against directors, producers and even actors continuing to surface. The stories sexual abuse and harassment are rampant.

In her timely and newly released book “Up All Night,” St. Petersburg resident and lingerie entrepreneur Rhonda Shear coincidentally talks about sexual harassment in Hollywood that she experienced right from the beginning.

“I was offered many times, meet me in my hotel, I want to talk to you about a part,” said Shears describing conversations from when she first broke into acting. “Never, never, there are offices for that, and even in offices I was chased around and some pretty scary moments,” Shear said.

Shear claims there are A-list actors that could have gotten this conversation going a long time ago. “They could have gotten together as a group of women and spoken out, I wasn’t there, so I don’t know,” she said.

Shear thinks she was able to sidestep advances because her focus was on standup comedy.

“What I loved about standup comedy is I could do it on my own terms, I could write it cast it direct it, but I had to go through the levels, the little clubs, the larger comedy clubs and finally the headlining. But going out for the parts, I can tell you half the time, there was definitely harassment involved. I’m sure it happens in every business.”

As it would turn out, HSN a company that empowers women, gave Shear a shot at selling her undergarment and lingerie line that now even caters to women with breast cancer.

“So to get that feedback from women, ‘Thank you for making me feel good about my body. Thank you for making me feel like a woman again’ You have no idea what it’s done for me, it’s the most empowering thing I have ever done in my life,” said Shear.

From finding love after 40 to navigating Hollywood and building an empire, Shear hopes her book can serve as an example to all women that you can do it.

“Every chapter has lesson at the end of it that talk about that you can do as well.”

Shear resides in St. Petersburg, but is now on a nationwide tour talking about her book.

