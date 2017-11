YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFLA/CNN) – Youngstown State University will be included in the next Guinness Book of World Records.

YSU set a new record for the most people dressed up in penguin costumes in one place.

A total of 972 penguins got together on Saturday.

The previous record was 624 penguins.

“You know, who wouldn’t want to be in the Guinness Book of World Records saying they participated in something like this?” said participant Tami Sahli.

