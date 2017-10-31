Woman donates prize-winning pumpkin to children’s hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFLA/WXII) – A children’s hospital in North Carolina got a very large surprise on Monday.

The visitor to Brenner Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was a 943 pound pumpkin.

A local pumpkin grower has donated her prize-winning pumpkins for the past 18 years.

This particular pumpkin was a winner at the Dixie Classic fair.

The woman also brought toys and a crew with her to help carve the pumpkin while kids watched.

The annual giant pumpkin carving makes Halloween a bit more enjoyable, according to staff.

