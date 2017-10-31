What your Halloween costume says about your personality

By Published:
happy family mother father and children in costumes and makeup on a celebration of Halloween

(WFLA) — HAPPY HALLOWEEN! What your wearing to celebrate the spooky holiday may mean more than you thought.

According to Psychology Today, costumes are a way to explore someone you aren’t.

Nurse, Maid, Schoolgirl: The more subservient roles actually show that you are a strong, independent woman confident enough to wear a costume where it looks like you need rescuing.

Hero: You are exploring a time in your life where you’re building an identity.

Vein Vampires, Grim Reapers, Devils, Witches: You’re affected by the political culture and are going as a predator rather than prey.

Pop-Culture: Conversation starter costumes mean you are the life of the party.

Homemade: You are crafty, which means you are also showing off your mental assets.

Rock stars, Athletes, Actors: You are channeling someone else’s personality, hoping to connect and communicate with others. You’re also showing a bit of your inner fantasy life.

Is your costume on this list? Tell us on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page what you’re dressing up as for Halloween.

