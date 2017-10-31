WATCH: Jacksonville officer responds to dispute blasting song, not siren

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A police officer in Jacksonville recently took a different approach to diffuse a tense situation.

Video posted to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows an officer responding to a dispute between neighbors.

The video shows two men screaming and cursing at each other before the officer shows up.

When the officer does arrive, he doesn’t have his lights or sirens on. Instead, he’s blasting the song “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by the band War from his cruiser.

According to the post on Facebook, the situation was resolved without anyone going to jail.

