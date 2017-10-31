VIDEO: Tampa nurses make NICU babies adorable Halloween hats

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s tiny NICU babies dressed up for Halloween will absolutely melt your heart.

The labor and delivery nurses at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital hand-craft these Halloween hats.

The nurses knit and crochet the teeny tiny holiday presents on their own time – during breaks and at home – and give them to the little bundles of joy born near and on Halloween.

This festive labor of love began as a hobby for one nurse and quickly evolved into a unit-wide passion called Paula’s Project.

The team now creates themed hats for special occasions and holidays like football caps for the Super Bowl, bunny ears for Easter and turkey heads for Thanksgiving.

Women in labor have even had special request hats, since it only takes about an hour to knit a boy’s hat and an extra 15 minutes for a girl’s hat, because of the cute embellishments.

The family then has a personalized keepsake to take home that matches nursery décor, celebrates the time of year their baby was born or reflects something meaningful to the parents.

With about 700 deliveries each month, the labor and delivery team is currently building Paula’s Project to one day be able to provide a handmade hat for each baby born at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital.

