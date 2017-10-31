VIDEO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookies trick or treat

TAMPA (WFLA) – Who said you can be too old to go trick or treating? You better not tell the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year’s rookies donned their Halloween costumes, capes and all, to trick or treat at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

The guys posed for pictures and talked with patients.

“Just being able to go into those rooms and put smiles on their faces, even in that situation at the moment, its amazing, I’m blow away,” said LB Kendell Beckwith.

The rookies are brought the NFL experience to 100 students who are a part of Moffitt’s Healthy KIDZ program from Lee and Lockhart Elementary and Buchannan Middle schools Tuesday.

“This is my first year doing anything like this,” said Beckwith.

Moffitt Cancer Center’s lawn was transformed into a makeshift football field where students got a chance to tackle, score touchdowns and throw a football thanks to the NFL’s “Play 60” equipment provided by the Buccaneers.

Students learned more about cancer before hitting the gridiron for a pewter practice with the Bucs.

