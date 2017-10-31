The Chamber of Terror

Clowns. Zombies. Mankind’s own inner evil. The fright masters behind Chamber of Terror know what scares people. Priding themselves in running what they call “the most extreme haunted house in Tampa,” team members spend each year cooking up new haunted themes for their annual haunted house. And the haunts have staying power: Chamber of Terror celebrates its 12th anniversary in 2017, a milestone brought to life by a dozen years’ worth of screams for satisfied, loyal visitors.

