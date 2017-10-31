The Chamber of Terror

daytimewebstaff Published:

Clowns. Zombies. Mankind’s own inner evil. The fright masters behind Chamber of Terror know what scares people. Priding themselves in running what they call “the most extreme haunted house in Tampa,” team members spend each year cooking up new haunted themes for their annual haunted house. And the haunts have staying power: Chamber of Terror celebrates its 12th anniversary in 2017, a milestone brought to life by a dozen years’ worth of screams for satisfied, loyal visitors.

http://www.chamberofterrorfl.com/

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s