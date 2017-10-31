Teens arrested in Pinellas drive-by shootings

Thomas Loudin and Bailey Jenkins, jail booking photos

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach.

Pinellas County detectives arrested 18-year old Bailey Jenkins of Tarpon Springs and 18-year-old Thomas Loudin of St. Petersburg on Monday evening. Deputies say both teens admitted to drinking alcohol and shooting randomly at objects with a high-powered pellet gun on Friday, October 27, and Saturday. October 28.

They also admitted to shooting 51-year-old Kurt Alan Lang, who was visiting St. Pete Beach from Dallas to attend a wedding. Lang was walking on Gulf Boulevard at 12:16 a.m. Saturday when he was shot in the chest. Lang reported to deputies he heard what sounded like a firecracker and noticed he had been shot. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Jenkins and Loudin are each charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Loudin is also charged with throwing a deadly missing into an occupied vehicle, in connection with an attack on an Uber driver in Treasure Island late Friday night. The driver and passenger were not injured. 

One hour after the St. Pete Beach shooting, deputies received a report of a vehicle in the area, possibly a white Chevy Impala, with four people inside, driving around without head lights. The caller reported the driver was partially out the window with a weapon that looked like a rifle. The caller stated he saw the emergency vehicles and decided to make a late report to deputies.

Pinellas County deputies used home-surveillance video that captured a white sedan in the area to identify and arrest Jenkins and Loudin. The sheriff’s office says additional charges or arrests are likely.

Both teens are being held at Pinellas County Jail and have first appearances Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Jenkins’ bond is set at $10,000, and Loudin’s being held on $20,000 bond.

