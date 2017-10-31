Tampa man identified as suspect in deadly NYC bike path attack

Police tape rests on a damaged Home Depot truck sits after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have identified a Tampa man as the suspect who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

Police say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. News Channel 8 has learned Saipov has a Tampa address.

According to NBC News investigators, Saipov is an Uzbek national who came to the United States in 2010.

Investigators say Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a bike path and mowed down several people near the World Trade Center. Authorities say the truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.

Law enforcement officials tell the Associated Press Saipov shouted “Allahu akbar,” and say he was shot by police after he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand.

The incident is now being investigated as an act of terror.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both posted on Twitter to condemn the attack shortly after it happened:

Florida Governor Rick Scott also responded to the attack on Twitter:

This is a developing story, please check back on WFLA.com for updates.

 

