Tampa connection to New York City attack causes pain for Muslims

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard
Police tape rests on a damaged Home Depot truck sits after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

(WFLA) – The Florida chapter of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is reacting to the terrorist attack in New York City.

“We’re disgusted and we’re horrified and enough is enough” said CAIR Chief Executive Director, Hassan Shibly.

While he worries the attack could spawn a new round of hate crimes, he said now is the time to think about the victims.

“Really right now, we need to focus on supporting the victims and we stand with them and pray for them and we pray for the survivors and we really just stand united against these kinds of monsters,” he said.

Terrorist attacks like this often cause some people to believe all Muslims support this kind of hate. Shibly dispels that myth.

“We’re utterly distraught that eight of our fellow Americans were killed in cold blood by this monster who represents nothing more than his deranged self,” said Shibly.

Reports from witnesses describe Sayfullo Saipov as shouting “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is great,” as he jumped out of the rented Home Depot truck.

“That is the biggest act of heresy to shout God’s glorious name when committing the worst crime against God. The worst crime against the law, the worst crime against God is when you shed the blood of his creation,” he said.

Hassan Shibly said he contemplated not granting interviews tonight.

His reason: people don’t ask leaders of other faiths for a response when crimes are committed. He wants to make sure people understand, Muslims are opposed to violence.

