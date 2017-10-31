Tampa Bay Islamic community heartbroken, frustrated NYC attack is shedding negative light on religion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For many Tampa Bay area Islamic citizens, the news out of New York is not only troubling, it’s heart breaking.

Muslim leaders at the Masjid Omar Al Mokhtar Mosque say they’re frustrated that Sayfullo Saipov is shedding a negative light on their religion.

Mahmoud Kaheel is heartbroken that a fellow Muslim would even consider shouting the words “Allah hu Akbar” during such a violent and vicious attack.

“To invoke that word in such a crime, it’s a shame. When trying to kill innocent people and invoke the name ‘Allah.’ That’s a contradictory in itself because the Quran stated, and it’s clear, killing any soul, one single soul in an injustice way, as is killing all of humanity,” he said.

