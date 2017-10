TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — YIKES! A local writer and director has created a Nightmare on Elm Street “Fan Trailer”.

Since the franchise is being rebooted, filmmaker Domonic Smith and producer Damian Alpizar, wanted to put a spin on the look of the older movies.

iHorror News will release the full trailer at noon on Halloween. You can watch the first-look above.

