SUV with dog inside stolen from Orange Co. residence

Bebe, a 6-year-old Shih Tzu, was inside an SUV that was stolen.

OCOEE, Fla. (WFLA/WESH — An Orange County family is heartbroken after a thief took their dog and SUV.

Ocoee police say a resident was getting ready to leave for work and was going to take his dog to work with him. The man put his dog inside his SUV, which was parked in front of his home.

Then, he realized he forgot the keys to his business, so he ran back inside his home to get them.

The car was running and the doors were unlocked. The family dog, a 6-year-old Shih Tzu named BeBe was alone inside the vehicle.

The man told police that when he walked out of his house, he saw a man get into the SUV and drive away.

The dog and SUV have not been seen since.

The white 2016 Nissan Murano with a Florida Tag of 9964GT was stolen in the area of Prairie Lake.

If you see the vehicle or the dog call (407) 905-3160.

