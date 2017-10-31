Some in government allege mistreatment by St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg city worker, a city council member, a lifelong resident and an advocate for the arts all have something in common; they joined mayoral candidate Rick Baker in claiming they’ve been bullied by Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration.

“No one has the political or moral authority to bully or intimidate for political gain. No one,” Baker said.

The former mayor, who served from 2001 to 2010, said the men are a handful of people in city government who have been mistreated by Kriseman or his staff.

Steven Marshall, the city worker, explained how he commissioned a report about the sewage crisis that was contrary to a story presented by the administration.

He was relocated to another department.

“There’s many people in the city currently undergoing the same type of reprisals and they’re worried about their careers,” Marshall said.

But it appears Marshall shouldn’t be one of them.

City records show a significant bump in his salary over the past few years.

Marshall’s annual pay jumped from $86,000 in 2014 to nearly $110,000 today. He received an 11.4 percent raise in 2015, the city human resources director tells News Channel 8. The director said he was never demoted.

“I think there’s a lot of employees that if they saw that kind of pay raise, I think they’d have a hard time saying they’ve been targeted,” Kriseman said.

That’s why the mayor denounced the allegations that his administration has victimized anyone.

“We don’t tolerate bullying or intimidation. I think we’ve worked really hard to create a city where everyone feels welcome,” Kriseman said.

