Snapchat video shows take down of alleged suspect in NYC terrorist attack

NEW YORK (WFLA/CNN) – A Snapchat video captured takedown of the suspect in Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City.

Authorities say Sayfullo Saipov, 29, rented a Home Depot Truck in New Jersey, then plowed through a bike path and killed eight people.

Saipov allegedly exited the vehicle while displaying imitation firearms after the crash.

He was shot in the stomach by a police officer.

Authorites say Saipov is originally from Uzbekistan.

Witnesses reported hearing him yell “Allahu Akbar.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: