RISKY RUNNING: What to do if you’re caught in bad situation

TAMPA (WFLA) – Whether you’re just getting some fresh air or training for a big race, running is a great way to stay in shape. Sadly, it can also put you at risk.

For many people who run, it becomes a way of life. That is how it is for husband and wife, Cody and Janna Angell. They own St. Pete Running Company.

Janna Angell has found herself out running and quickly in a situation she didn’t feel comfortable in.

“One time a gentleman just came up and started running beside me. Fortunately, I was close to the police station. I just turned my direction and ran toward some place I knew was going to be safe,” said Janna Angell.

“It is easy to use running as the escape. We like to be in our own little world, and just ignore their environment all together, but really that is probably the most dangerous things,” said St. Petersburg Police Sgt. Mitch Detty.

He has worked for the St. Petersburg Police Department for more than a decade; he has been an avid runner for even longer. He points out things most people are doing wrong when they hit the pavement.

“When we are running I know it is hard to look behind us. It is something we so rarely do, but do it occasionally. As you see someone coming up to you, make eye contact try to take a look at the person and let them know you see them. I see a lot of people wearing head phones, probably the best thing to do is take one of the buds out,” said Detty.

