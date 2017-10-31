Polk corn maze offers big fun for families, 12-foot-tall ‘Franken-Slide’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –Today is Halloween, which has many people trying to find one more haunted house to get into or they’re looking for the neighborhood with the best trick-or-treat candy.

But, one Polk County family is doing something different. They’re preparing for the last two weekends of their “Hay Rides and Harvest Holler Corn Maze.”

Jerry Roberts and his family own and operate Robert’s Farm in Polk City. The family’s corn maze is only one of a few in the Tampa Bay area that survived Hurricane Irma.

Over the next two weekends, they will be opening up their farm so people can wander around in a 10-foot-tall “Harvest Holler Corn Maze” which is spread out over three acres.

Another fun attraction at the farm is a brand new 30-foot-long, 12-foot tall “Franken-Slide” that people ride on with a burlap sack.

Roberts Farm is a great place to check out with or without the kids. It’s an even better place to take a group of people.

Once the season comes to an end and the last person goes through the corn maze, the Roberts will turn their cows lose to graze. They tell us it will take the cows about a month to level their very elaborate corn maze.

