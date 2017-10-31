Police looking for bicyclist who groped 2 women in South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Tampa neighborhood is on edge after at least two women were groped by a man on a bicycle.

Both incidents happened in the Parkland Estates area. Both women were jogging when they were groped.

One victim reported being grabbed on Georgia Avenue, between Watrous and Sunset Avenue.

Police only have a vague description of the suspect who was riding a dark colored mountain bike.

Tuesday at 5 p.m., Amanda Ciavarri will bring you a detailed report about how to keep safe while running. Amanda teamed up with a local police department to demonstrate what you can change right now to keep you safe while you run.

