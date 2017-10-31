Patients at Tampa General Children’s Medical Center march in Halloween parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pediatric patients at Tampa General Hospital’s Children’s Medical Center participated in a parade this Halloween.

Kids from the Children’s Medical Center at Tampa General Hospital take part in the annual Halloween Parade march through the halls to trick-or-treat on Oct. 31, 2017.

Patients that were well enough paraded through the hospital in costumes donated by the community and TGH staff.

The trick or treaters dressed in a wide array of costumes, from dinosaurs to Batman.

The kids trick-or-treated through various hospital departments to have a bag of candy just like the other kids out getting goodies.

