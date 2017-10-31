New world record set as 972 people dress up as penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio university has apparently set a world record for the number of people dressed in penguin costumes.

The previous record was 624, set in 2015 in England.

Youngstown State University broke that mark as 972 students and alumni packed the WATTS center on campus dressed as the school mascot to celebrate the university’s 50th year.

“Who wouldn’t want to be in the Guinness Book of World Records, saying they participated in something like this?” said Tamie Sahli of Youngstown.

Donna McClay lives in Florida. She hasn’t been on YSU’s campus in 30 years.

When she heard about the contest, she knew she had to be a part of it.

“We like to do silly things and I think it’s a wonderful family event,” McClay said.

Now, the university has to send in the count with pictures and videos to make it official.

