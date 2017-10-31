New home designs in Tampa Bay area feature cool pet-friendly perks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spending on pet services is expected to see the largest growth for any other spending segment in the pet industry in 2017. That’s according to numbers from the American Pet Products Association, which found pet-industry spending in 2016 came in at a record high $66.75 billion, up from $60.28 billion in 2015, or a 10.7 percent growth.

Spending on pet services is expected to grow by six percent in 2017.

For a lot of families, pet services includes outfitting our homes to make them more fur-baby friendly. And, more new-home builders are recognizing the increasing demand for designs that take our 4-legged family members into consideration.

ICI Homes, currently selling at several communities in the Tampa Bay area, offers new-home models with options that include special spaces for dogs and cats, including an available ‘pet condo’ built under a staircase, and a ‘dog bath’ in the laundry room.

Sales Assistant Sabrina Bosarge, who oversees the model home at FishHawk Ranch in Lithia, says buyers are pleasantly surprised when they realize that animal-friendly additions can be added to fit their needs.

“We can customize the bath for big dogs and little dogs,” says Bosarge. “It’s pretty exciting to see people light up at all of the little things that we can do for their animals.”

Watch WFLA News Channel 8 Wednesday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see more examples of how builders are adding special features for pets. Not in the market for a home? We’ll show you a cool new line of pet furniture that includes dog beds and cat houses, plus where you can look for inspirational ideas!

