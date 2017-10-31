Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death, may have been hit-and-run

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Friday.

EMS and the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the 5400 block of 14th Street West for an injured person.

The victim was taken to Blake Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy was performed on the victim and the injuries were consistent with a hit-and-run.

There was no evidence at the scene regarding a hit-and-run and witnesses did not see a vehicle strike the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 1035.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: