Lakewood Ranch Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic… Men’s and Women’s Singles 32 Draw and a 16 Team Doubles Draw (M & W).

Nov. 3-5; starts at 9 a.m. each day, can run until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; until 4 p.m. Sunday

The Classic is unique for a few reasons; one being that the event raises money for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation.

Features some of the best college tennis programs in the nation: List of teams coming: Men – Auburn, Florida, Louisville, George Washington, The Naval Academy, Princeton, Michigan, Florida Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Illinois and 2017 NCAA Defending National Champions Virginia Cavaliers. Women – Central Florida, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Appalachian St., Clemson, Oklahoma St., Liberty, Texas Christian, Illinois, Boston College, Ohio St., and 2017 NCAA Defending National Champions Florida Gators.

• This is the tournament’s eighth year

• Raises funds for Dick Vitale’s V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research

• Free to attend

• Sanctioned by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association

• Co-Tournament Directors: Paul Lederman & Chris Marquez