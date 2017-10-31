Lakewood Ranch Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Lakewood Ranch Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic… Men’s and Women’s Singles 32 Draw and a 16 Team Doubles Draw (M & W).

Nov. 3-5; starts at 9 a.m. each day, can run until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; until 4 p.m. Sunday

The Classic is unique for a few reasons; one being that the event raises money for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation.

Features some of the best college tennis programs in the nation: List of teams coming: Men – Auburn, Florida, Louisville, George Washington, The Naval Academy, Princeton, Michigan, Florida Gulf Coast, Central Florida, Illinois and 2017 NCAA Defending National Champions Virginia Cavaliers. Women – Central Florida, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Appalachian St., Clemson, Oklahoma St., Liberty, Texas Christian, Illinois, Boston College, Ohio St., and 2017 NCAA Defending National Champions Florida Gators.

• This is the tournament’s eighth year
• Raises funds for Dick Vitale’s V Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Research
• Free to attend
• Sanctioned by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association
• Co-Tournament Directors: Paul Lederman & Chris Marquez

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s