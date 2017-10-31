iPhone-ography: How to create artwork with your smartphone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — These days, we document our lives with smart phones. We take pictures; we post online; we comment. Taking all these pictures has brought out the inner photographer in many people.

To help pictures stand out in the crowd, WFLA photographer and promotions producer Matt Larson and his wife, Rebecca, teach photography classes, including an iPhone-ography class.

Their photography studio, Boxfoto, is actually an Airstream mobile home. In that Airstream, they take a handful of students out to learn how to take and edit photos. Flipping through Matt’s pictures he took with his iPhone, it’s easy to see how artwork that can be created with these phones.

“It’s always with me,” said Matt Larson. Larson believes that’s one of the advantages to iPhone-ography is that you can always take a picture when you see the right subject.

He first explains the basics of setting up the perfect shot of a person.

“The first thing you really need to see in photography is light. You don’t want to shoot down on the subject. A lot of people don’t know it, but if you touch the iPhone on the face, it will focus and also change the lighting,” Larson explained.

Larson then walks through framing up the picture: thinking about the background and where to place the subject of the photo.

“In basic composition, you don’t want to center anything. You see a lot of flowers on Facebook where they are center. I would put it on of the corners,” said Larson.

Next, in iPhone-ograhy, the pictures get manipulated using photo apps, like Snapseed.

“It’s kind of a quick version of Photoshop. What you’re doing is Photoshop’s moves, but they broke it down so simple,” said Larson.

With these apps, you can crop the photo; you can increase the color saturation, and you can add highlights.

“If you wanted to take it to black and white, and then you could touch all of the different options here to see what the contrast is,” Larson explained as he changes a flower photo in the app.

In the end, knowing a little about how to take a nice picture, combined with the manipulation in the apps, a budding photographer can be found in all of us.