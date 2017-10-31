Hole large enough to swallow car opens under St. Pete road

A 10 x 10 depression formed under the middle lane of 34th Street South at 4th Avenue South.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are warning drivers to stay away from a road where a depression has formed that is large enough to swallow a car.

The depression is in the middle lane of 34th Street South at 4th Avenue South.

The depression is about 10 feet deep and 10 feet across and is located under the road. The entire depression is not visible from above the road.

Police have closed the road.

Florida Department of Transportation engineers are on their way to examine it.

The depression is not fully visible from above the ground.

 

