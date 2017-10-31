Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered girl, 14

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Hannah Stepp, 14, left her home on North 20th Street in Lutz on Oct. 30 and never returned.

Hannah is 5’9″ tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Hannah is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

