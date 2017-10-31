Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered girl, 14

By Published:
Hannah Stepp, 14, was reported missing.

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Hannah Stepp, 14, left her home on North 20th Street in Lutz on Oct. 30 and never returned.

Hannah is 5’9″ tall, weighs 175 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Hannah is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s