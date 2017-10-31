Hillsborough homeowner one step closer to resolving termite turmoil after Pestbear refuses repairs

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Earlier this year, Pestbear Termite and Pest Protection told homeowner Nate Giordano he was on his own to repair termite damage even after he paid for seven years of continuous service.

After six months of haggling, Giordano was at a dead end. So at the suggestion of 8 On Your Side, he did the next best thing: Giordano made an end run and filed a claim directly through Pestbear’s insurance company to repair extensive termite damage to his family home in Lutz.

“With your help and everything we think it’s going to come through and we’re just keeping our fingers crossed,” Giordano said.

Pestbear’s insurance carrier sent an independent adjuster to document the damage at Giordano’s home last week, much to the joy of Giordano’s building contractor Harry Williams. Williams also happens to be his brother-in-law and the one who first uncovered the trouble.

“We believe because of Channel 8 that this step has happened now,” Williams said. “No question in our mind.”

Pestbear initially dismissed Giordano’s termite claim — despite the $1 million liability policy on the service contract — because the company determined Giordano’s house had a “conducive” condition that enabled termites to invade his home. But Pestbear failed to alert Giordano to such a condition during his seven years of treatment and didn’t make that claim until after the termites had done the damage.

Pest bear told 8 On Your Side weeks ago that Giordano’s termite trouble is “a private matter” and refused to comment on the case after initially saying it would agree to refund Giordano’s seven years of contract payments totaling $2,157.35.

Now, it’s all in the hands of Pestbear’s insurance company.

“We think there’s somewhere around $30,000 worth of damages, however, we won’t know entirely until we get the front structure of the home removed,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, Giordano is waiting to hear back from the insurance company before taking the next step to restore his home.

“It’s a lot further than we were a month ago,” Giordano said. “This is a positive thing and we’re real excited it’s going to come to a good resolution.”