Halloween Leftovers

Pumpkin Apple Brown Betty served a la mode
Great way to use a leftover pumpkin and still enjoy the warm weather we’re having with an ice cream social!
1 3-lb pumpkin (cleaned and top removed)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup cubed French baguette
2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup golden raisins
4 tablespoons rum (optional)
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3 cloves
Zest of half lemon
Pinch of salt
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Clean outside of pumpkin. Slice off and reserve the top 1 1/2 inches of the pumpkin. Scoop out the seeds and pulp.
- Cook bread, in large skillet with 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat, until golden brown. Transfer to a bowl.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, apples, brown sugar, raisins to the skillet and cook until the apples are crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in the rum, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, lemon zest, and a pinch of salt. Take off heat. Mix with bread.
- In a baking dish, fill the pumpkin with the apple mixture. Cover with the pumpkin top and add 1 inch of boiling water to the baking dish. Cover loosely with foil and bake until the pumpkin is tender, 2 hours – 2.5 hours.
- Remove the foil and pumpkin top and return the pumpkin to the oven set to broil. Bake until the filling is lightly browned, about 3-5 more minutes.
- Transfer to a serving plate. While serving, scrape the pumpkin flesh to serve with apple mixture.
- Enjoy with your favorite ice cream.