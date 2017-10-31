Halloween Leftovers

Published:

Pumpkin Apple Brown Betty served a la mode

Great way to use a leftover pumpkin and still enjoy the warm weather we’re having with an ice cream social!

 

1 3-lb pumpkin (cleaned and top removed)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup cubed French baguette

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup golden raisins

4 tablespoons rum (optional)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 cloves

Zest of half lemon

Pinch of salt

 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Clean outside of pumpkin. Slice off and reserve the top 1 1/2 inches of the pumpkin. Scoop out the seeds and pulp.
  3. Cook bread, in large skillet with 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat, until golden brown. Transfer to a bowl.
  4. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, apples, brown sugar, raisins to the skillet and cook until the apples are crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in the rum, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, lemon zest, and a pinch of salt. Take off heat. Mix with bread.
  5. In a baking dish, fill the pumpkin with the apple mixture. Cover with the pumpkin top and add 1 inch of boiling water to the baking dish. Cover loosely with foil and bake until the pumpkin is tender, 2 hours – 2.5 hours.
  6. Remove the foil and pumpkin top and return the pumpkin to the oven set to broil. Bake until the filling is lightly browned, about 3-5 more minutes.
  7. Transfer to a serving plate. While serving, scrape the pumpkin flesh to serve with apple mixture.
  8. Enjoy with your favorite ice cream.

 

