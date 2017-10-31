Fitness trainers with CPR knowledge save Tampa Bay area executive’s life during cardiac arrest

(WFLA) – Heart problems don’t discriminate. Even the healthiest of people can suddenly find themselves in a life-threatening situation.

A Tampa Bay area executive just happened to be in the right place at the right time when he went into cardiac arrest.

Larry Stock works at Jabil as the Chief Risk Officer.

He tries to reduce his own health risks by staying in shape.

That’s why is was completely unexpected when he went into sudden cardiac arrest a year ago while at the gym, working out.

