Deadly crash closes SB I-275 in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have completely blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate-275 in St. Petersburg after a deadly crash.

I-275 is closed at 38th Avenue.

The southbound lanes of the interstate could be shut down for a while due to the investigation.

Drivers should find alternate routes.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said two cars were involved in the crash.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: