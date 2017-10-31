‘Could one neighborhood change the world?’ Pastor asks as Seminole Heights unifies for Halloween

TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) – A pastor in the Tampa neighborhood of Seminole Heights is wondering whether his neighborhood could change the world by setting an example in the face of tragedy.

Three people were randomly killed in connected shootings on the southeast side of the community. The first victim was killed three weeks ago and Tampa police are still working to solve the case.

Pastor Matt Horan of Seminole Heights United Methodist Church believes good actions could lead to a ripple effect in other communities.

“I think that a church, when it’s faithful to be what God calls it to be, will change the world,” Horan said.

Horan has been an advocate of giving back to the community. He led the funeral service for the third victim, Anthony Naiboa, a man who had autism.

“It’s a horrific thing to have to lose these three young people like we did but those moments are the ones where we are sometimes at our best. When we can come together and support each other,” Horan said.

Horan was working Tuesday to prepare for the church’s “Trunk-or-Treat” event Halloween night for hundreds of children. Many consider it a safe alternative to going door to door in light of recent violence.

Horan says money collected at Naiboa’s funeral will go toward helping children with autism

