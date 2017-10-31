Cops: Florida man secretly recorded naked videos of girlfriend’s daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Police in South Florida say a daughter suspected her mother’s live-in partner was having an affair, so she looked at files under his profile in their household computer.
Instead of another woman, the daughter found pictures and video of herself – naked and undressing in the privacy of her bedroom and bathroom.
Investigators eventually found more than 2,500 images taken with a secret camera.
Sunrise police say 48-year-old Matthew Bordeaux, who has lived with the mother and daughter for seven years, was jailed on charges of video voyeurism.
The SunSentinel reports that Bordeaux was jailed on $10,000 bail after a court hearing Monday. It’s not clear if he has hired a lawyer.
