8 ways to stay safe while running in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whether you’re just getting some fresh air or training for a big race, running is a great way to stay in shape. Sadly, it can also put you at risk.
From cat-calls to harassment to even being followed or approached, it can leave women feeling vulnerable.
But have no fear, WFLA News Channel 8’s Amanda Ciavarri spoke with a local police department who have some tips on how you can stay safe while jogging.
8 TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE WHILE RUNNING:
- Run with someone or a group
- Don’t be predictable when you run. Switch it up and go different routes at different times
- Always have your ID and cell phone so you can call someone in an emergency.
- Be visible. Run against traffic. Wear reflective clothing. The goal is to be visible from 360 degrees.
- Have an “emergency name.” It can be anything Bill, Fred, or Grace. In an emergency scream it so your attacker thinks you are not alone.
- Tell a friend/spouse when you leave for your run and when you come back
- Make eye contact with everyone you pass.
- Practice with any defensive tools you plan on carrying with you while you run.
Tuesday at 5 p.m., Amanda Ciavarri will bring you a detailed report about how to keep safe while running. Amanda teamed up with a local police department to demonstrate what you can change right now to keep you safe while you run.