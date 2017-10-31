8 ways to stay safe while running in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whether you’re just getting some fresh air or training for a big race, running is a great way to stay in shape. Sadly, it can also put you at risk.

From cat-calls to harassment to even being followed or approached, it can leave women feeling vulnerable.

But have no fear, WFLA News Channel 8’s Amanda Ciavarri spoke with a local police department who have some tips on how you can stay safe while jogging.

8 TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE WHILE RUNNING:

Run with someone or a group Don’t be predictable when you run. Switch it up and go different routes at different times Always have your ID and cell phone so you can call someone in an emergency. Be visible. Run against traffic. Wear reflective clothing. The goal is to be visible from 360 degrees. Have an “emergency name.” It can be anything Bill, Fred, or Grace. In an emergency scream it so your attacker thinks you are not alone. Tell a friend/spouse when you leave for your run and when you come back Make eye contact with everyone you pass. Practice with any defensive tools you plan on carrying with you while you run.

Tuesday at 5 p.m., Amanda Ciavarri will bring you a detailed report about how to keep safe while running. Amanda teamed up with a local police department to demonstrate what you can change right now to keep you safe while you run.