4 calves stolen from pastures in Polk City

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is on in Polk County for whoever stole several cows this past week, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help.

Deputies say four calves were stolen from pastures in Polk City sometime between Monday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 28. They range in weight from 150 to 200 pounds.

The calves were taken from pastures near Berkley Road and I-4, and Orange Avenue and Barfield Road.

Deputies say a red-and-white-faced heifer that weighs about 600 pounds is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jay Scarborough at (863) 534-7205.

You can also call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

