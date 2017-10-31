3-year-old attacked by dog while trick-or-treating in Seminole

By Published:

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old child was attacked by a terrier-pit bull mix while trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, two families were trick-or-treating with young children when they approached a home on Shawnee.

The children knocked but no one answers.

While the rest of the children were leaving, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old manipulated the door open and a dog came out.

The terrier-pit bull mix attacked the 3-year-old.

The adults pulled the dog off the child and put the dog back in the house.

The child was bitten on the neck, head and face. The injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The homeowner arrived shortly after.

No criminal charges were filed, but Animal Control was notified.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s