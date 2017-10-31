3-year-old attacked by dog while trick-or-treating in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old child was attacked by a terrier-pit bull mix while trick-or-treating Tuesday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, two families were trick-or-treating with young children when they approached a home on Shawnee.

The children knocked but no one answers.

While the rest of the children were leaving, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old manipulated the door open and a dog came out.

The terrier-pit bull mix attacked the 3-year-old.

The adults pulled the dog off the child and put the dog back in the house.

The child was bitten on the neck, head and face. The injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The homeowner arrived shortly after.

No criminal charges were filed, but Animal Control was notified.

