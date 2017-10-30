Yum! FREE goodies to celebrate Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There are no tricks here, only treats! Halloween specials are piling up in the Tampa Bay area, and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on October 31.

You can get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.

There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.

IHOP will have free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.

Dress up like a hot dog at any RaceTrac location and get a free hot dog or roller grill item.

Get a free small custard at BurgerFi when you mention their Facebook post.

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.

It will be a cheesy holiday at Cici’s Pizza when kids eat free with the purchase of an adult buffet and a regular or large drink.

Want to stay in and eat Chinese while handing out candy? Pei Wei will give you 20% off takeout orders to do just that!

Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.

Pizza Hut wants you to order online and get 25% off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25.

Do you know of a deal that isn’t on this list? Please let us know so we can keep all our spooky friends in the loop.

